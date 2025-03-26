iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $577.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $593.32 and a 200-day moving average of $589.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.