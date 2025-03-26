Jennifer Vecchio Sells 4,939 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Vecchio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $244.88 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.