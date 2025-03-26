Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $11.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KGC shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.