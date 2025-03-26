KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 86,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Rollins by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 63,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $53.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.