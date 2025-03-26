Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $48.39 million and approximately $37,838.70 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 48,408,052 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

