London Stock Exchange Group plc (LNSTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 5th

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2309 per share on Thursday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 100.7% increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $38.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

