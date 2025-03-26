Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Revelyst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEAR opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Revelyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

