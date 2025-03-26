Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 140,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,932,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 158,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 98,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $9,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,611. The trade was a 16.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,383 shares of company stock worth $310,107. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.