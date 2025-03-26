Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 140,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,932,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 158,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 98,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $9,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties
In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,611. The trade was a 16.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,383 shares of company stock worth $310,107. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.04.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
