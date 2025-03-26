Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 297 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,097,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 127,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $5,687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 70,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $75,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,880. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $731,702. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

