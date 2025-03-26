Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 710 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
NYSE JBGS opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.12.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.
