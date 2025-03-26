McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Summitry LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,405 shares of company stock worth $9,886,656. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.39.

MCD stock opened at $307.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.78. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

