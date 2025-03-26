Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Fastenal by 9.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 354,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

