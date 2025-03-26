Myria Hits 24 Hour Volume of $810,994.07 (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. Myria has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $810,994.07 worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myria has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Myria token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87,886.16 or 1.00035938 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,633.03 or 0.99747814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 29,287,676,367 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00092227 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $848,540.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

