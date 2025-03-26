Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 7.1% increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Northern Oil and Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 119.5% per year over the last three years. Northern Oil and Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NOG stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Mizuho cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

