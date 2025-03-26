Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $144,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,462,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $229.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $198.44 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.29.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

