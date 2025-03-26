PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,099,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 263,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 109,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.