PKS Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,300 VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,622,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,604,000 after purchasing an additional 213,478 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 617,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 202,781 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MLN opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

