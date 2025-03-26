PKS Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,995 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $209,000.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.
About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July
The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.
