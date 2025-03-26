PKS Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,734,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after buying an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

