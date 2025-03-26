PKS Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $824,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $119,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

