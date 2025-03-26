Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $292.47 and last traded at $293.65. Approximately 17,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 156,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.86.

Get Primerica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

Primerica Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.37 and its 200 day moving average is $281.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $56,030. The trade was a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 56.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Primerica by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.