Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 8619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Prudential by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

