Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.12 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $2,128,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

