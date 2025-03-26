Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Dechtman Wealth Management LLC

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 395.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828,137 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $63,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after buying an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602,115 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759,913 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

