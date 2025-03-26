Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,480 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.35% of Alkermes worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

