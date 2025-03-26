Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.27% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.