Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $26,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

CCEP opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

