Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SRGHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1039 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Shoprite Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SRGHY stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

