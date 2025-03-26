SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.10% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $65,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SITE opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

