Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,525,000 after buying an additional 754,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,748,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after buying an additional 697,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after buying an additional 655,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth $22,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Tanger has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.44%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

