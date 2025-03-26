TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 339,161 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 339,161 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Hologic worth $112,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 64.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,093 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after buying an additional 544,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,007,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hologic by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 649,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after buying an additional 294,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

