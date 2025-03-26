Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,769 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $692,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at $9,472,066.41. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $3,840,018. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

PCVX opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

