TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.19% of TechTarget worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 399.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in TechTarget by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 426,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 513,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 82,626 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James lowered TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $433.26 million, a PE ratio of -35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $35.11.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

