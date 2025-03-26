TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.35. TeraWulf shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 6,148,247 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WULF. B. Riley upped their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.70.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

