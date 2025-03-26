The Bidvest Group Limited (BDVSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on April 10th

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 34.2% increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $34.55.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.