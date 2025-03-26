The Bidvest Group Limited (BDVSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on April 10th

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 34.2% increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $34.55.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Bidvest Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Palantir Setting Up to Be a Big Winner With New Defense Spending
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Advanced Micro Devices Can Double in Price: Here’s Why
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How Disney’s Experiences Segment Can Restore the House of Mouse
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.