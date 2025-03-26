The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $87.20 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

