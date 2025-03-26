Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,962 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $28,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 93.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.13.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $370.75 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $529.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

