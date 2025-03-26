Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $10.33. Viasat shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 611,553 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Viasat Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,773,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,044,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,912,000 after buying an additional 700,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viasat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,083,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 28.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,419,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after acquiring an additional 969,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 122,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

