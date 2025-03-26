Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.85. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,634,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 124,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.