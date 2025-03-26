Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 1st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
