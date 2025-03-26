Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 1st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

