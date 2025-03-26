William Morris Sheriff Buys 35,000 Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU) Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) Director William Morris Sheriff bought 35,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$82,747.67.

William Morris Sheriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, William Morris Sheriff purchased 30,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, William Morris Sheriff acquired 35,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$83,079.36.

On Tuesday, December 31st, William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00.

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at C$2.22 on Wednesday. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$6.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

