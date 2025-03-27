116,589 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,030,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $179.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.88. The firm has a market cap of $842.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,334,060. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

