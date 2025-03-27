117,693 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,278,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.58 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 683.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KLIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

