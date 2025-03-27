16,810 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,562.85. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

