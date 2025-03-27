20,142,235 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,142,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,519,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,056,000 after buying an additional 1,104,975 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,156,000 after buying an additional 921,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,616,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,796,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,579,000 after acquiring an additional 51,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,583,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $116.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.84 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.