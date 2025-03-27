2,251 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Moment Partners LLC

Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,251 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $106.05 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $101.76 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

