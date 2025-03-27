26,718 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.97 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

