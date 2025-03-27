347,087 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 347,087 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 54,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,615,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,589 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

