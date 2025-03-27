3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

3i Group Stock Down 1.9 %

3i Group Company Profile

Shares of 3i Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,878. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

