4,150 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after buying an additional 595,061 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,392,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after acquiring an additional 252,188 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $367.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.29. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

